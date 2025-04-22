Kate Cassidy Shares Emotional Never-Before-Seen Video With Late Liam Payne: 'A Moment I'll Cherish Forever'

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's former girlfriend, has posted an emotional clip to her followers on TikTok, including unseen footage of herself and the late One Direction star.

The 25-year-old social media star uploaded a personal moment, which revealed a side of Liam fans have never previously witnessed.

In the tearjerking video, Kate and Liam are at opposite ends of a bench where they slowly turn towards each other and give an affectionate hug.

Laughter can be heard through the video when they hug. Kate's legs are stretched over Liam before they share a tender kiss.

@kateecass To my Liam, until we meet again in the next life❤️ ♬ original sound - 🐬🦈🌊RICKER🐬🦈🌊

The couple's real chemistry is evident as they then jump off the bench and sprint towards the camera, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

The song, a cover of Sophia Fredskild's touching tune "In Another Life," is attuned to the couple's heartbreaking love saga. The lyrics of the song went, "In another life, maybe it was you and me.

"Maybe there we loved each other, right? And we were happy together. Maybe in that life, we did all the things we said we would."

The heart-wrenching video has touched many of Kate's followers, who have flooded the comments section with messages of support.

One fan commented, "You'll be Liam's bride in every lifetime," to which Kate responded with a sad face emoji, saying, "wow."

Liam Payne's Last Words to Kate Cassidy

This emotional post follows Kate's revelation last week about the chilling final words Liam said to her just days before his death in October 2023.

In the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Kate opened up about the deep grief she has experienced since Liam's passing.

Speaking candidly about their final moments, Kate described how the couple always engaged in long goodbyes, even when parting for just one night. She recalled their last goodbye in Argentina, before she flew back to Florida.

"I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on about how much I love him," Kate shared in an interview. "He laughed and interrupted me, saying, 'Kate, you're gonna miss your flight. Your car is in the driveway.'"

She also candidly shared the extent of Liam's mental health and addiction struggles, which had been a challenge for him in the months leading up to his death. Despite the pain, Kate admitted that hearing his final words brought her both "pain and peace."