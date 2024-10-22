Jelly Roll has given fans major insight into how his fitness journey is going.

The country music star took to Instagram on October 21 o reveal that he has lost 100 pounds so far, even while being on tour.

"Next year when y'all see me, you won't recognize me," he said in the clip.

The video then cuts to his personal chef who praises Jelly and all of the hard work that he has been putting in to lose the weight.

"Jelly's been crushing it. Walking the arenas, playing basketball, boxing. He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss," Ian Larios tells the camera.

In May of this year, Jelly participated in a 5K organized by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The race was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. His race came after he revealed in April that he had lost 70 pounds.

In a post race interview with TMZ, Jelly said that he was feeling "incredible."

"I feel almost emotional, man, it was crazy. Man, I lost a little bit of weight trying to do this...I feel great, I feel really, really good. I truly have lost like 70 pounds getting ready for this. I've been training a few days a week pretty hard. It was still rough. It was cool though," he said.

Jelly shared that he is open to more 5K's in the future.

"I would've done way more 5Ks if I knew people tailgated in the parking lot and ate hot dogs and drank beer before. This has been the coolest experience ever. I felt like I was coming to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert," he joked.

Jelly opened up about his decision to lose the weight in a 2018 Instagram post, where he shared that he weighed over 500 pounds at his heaviest.

"I've been obese since I was a small child . All I've ever known was being fat, and I'm f-----g miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food. I fight addictions and alcoholism everyday," he said.

In 2023, he revealed on X that he was "working out daily... praying and meditating .... Eating better — losing weight. Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour... this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time."

Jelly's fitness journey comes as the singer had another personal triumph as his most recent album, Beautifully Broken, topped the Billboard 200 chart, becoming his first album to do so.