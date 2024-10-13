Ariana Grande's 'Espresso' Parody on SNL Garners Hilarious Reaction From Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter reacted to Ariana Grande's "Espresso" parody on SNL!

"Saturday Night Live" released a new skit, titled "Bridesmaid Speech," on October 13. The video starred pop diva Ariana Grande, who played the role of a bridesmaid member in the wedding reception of characters "Kelsey" and "Matthew."

During the reception, Ariana Grande invited the bridesmaids of Kelsey, who performed a hilarious version of Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 hit "Espresso." The lyrics fueled a gasp-inducing turn for the groom, as the lyrics conveyed a bachelorette party gone wrong.

The video immediately gained traction online, as netizens commented on the skit's humor and comical vibe. They also expressed how amusing it was seeing Ariana Grande, who's known for her exceptional singing skills and range, sing off-key on purpose!

Comments on YouTube include, "The most impressive part of the sketch was Ariana intentionally singing bad," "Ariana purposefully singing bad is sending me," and "I'm obsessed with this."

It didn't just catch the attention of Ariana's fans, but also the "Espresso" songstress herself.

In a post made on her official Instagram account, Sabrina uploaded a clip from the performance and lightheartedly captioned, "very nice and on pitch."

The internet couldn't handle the unexpected crumbs between the two queens!

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Ariana Grande’s parody of ‘Espresso’ on SNL:



“very nice and on pitch 💞💞” pic.twitter.com/FSHulLzFZB — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2024

ARIBRINA CRUMBS AND OMG https://t.co/HDN57XriN7 — reaven ♡ (@_reavenbano) October 13, 2024