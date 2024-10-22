Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Spot On Nara Smith Impersonation -- and Nara Responds

In a newly uploaded promo TikTok for r.e.m. Beauty, Ariana Grande cheekily impersonated viral content creator Nara Smith.

Walking everyone through a "get ready with me" for her night at the Academy Museum Gala, Grande promoted all the beauty tools used to execute her custom Balmain look, including the Metallic Matte Lipstick from the Galinda Makeup Set. The Wicked star admitted to being overwhelmed by her first time using the VoiceOver tool, switching into Smith's signature soft-spoken voice.

"This is so intense. All I can think of is Nara Smith," she joked, before imitating the influencer's "made from scratch" monologues. She continued, "And when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested some lemons." The impersonation was spot on, impressing fans with her mimicking skills.

Grande has more recently become known for her ability to do impersonations. Her October 12th episode of Saturday Night Live, which scored the show's biggest audience in over three years, was packed with skits that challenged Grande to try on a myriad of accents. Most notably, her Jennifer Coolidge impression was a fan favorite, a seemingly effortless homage to the actress Grande featured in her "thank u, next" music video.

Smith, a South African-born German, has three children with model Lucky Blue Smith. The couple married in 2020, quickly gaining popularity online for her intricate recipes from scratch while wearing high-fashion garments. Fans were quick to let Smith know about the harmless Grande impression, to which she replied via Instagram story "I saw and giggled."