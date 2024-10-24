Rihanna Reveals Her Dream Collaboration Is With Billie Eilish

For Rihanna fans awaiting new music, the wait has been long and cold. However, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the mother of two admits her dream collaboration is with popstar Billie Eilish. "If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She's so good."
The Fenty CEO hasn't released an album since 2016's ANTI, instead focusing on her business endeavors. Her makeup line, skincare line, and clothing lines landed her a billionaire status and number #23 on Forbes' list of America's Self-Made Women. She's also focused her attention on raising her two sons Riot, 1, and RZA, 2, alongside partner A$AP Rocky.
In the meantime, Eilish has basked in an incredibly successful year musically. "Birds of a Feather" became the singer's first number one on the Billboard Global 200 and she earned her second Academy Award for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?" Currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, she alongside brother and collaborator Finneas sold out a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden. The tour drew in some high-profile audience members, including industry icon Madonna. The "Lunch" singer also recently took a tumble on stage, luckily walking off with only a bruised leg.
Social media's response to Rihanna's confession has been sheer excitement, as the sentiment elicited hope for new music in the works.
While Eilish has yet to respond, many hope this shout-out could be the seed planted that gets the collaboration in the works.
