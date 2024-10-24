Rihanna Reveals Her Dream Collaboration Is With Billie Eilish

For Rihanna fans awaiting new music, the wait has been long and cold. However, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the mother of two admits her dream collaboration is with popstar Billie Eilish. "If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish. She's so good."

Rihanna reveals that Billie is her dream music collaborator right now in a new interview with @accesshollywood! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/naPeIcBnBL — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) October 24, 2024

The Fenty CEO hasn't released an album since 2016's ANTI, instead focusing on her business endeavors. Her makeup line, skincare line, and clothing lines landed her a billionaire status and number #23 on Forbes' list of America's Self-Made Women. She's also focused her attention on raising her two sons Riot, 1, and RZA, 2, alongside partner A$AP Rocky.

In the meantime, Eilish has basked in an incredibly successful year musically. "Birds of a Feather" became the singer's first number one on the Billboard Global 200 and she earned her second Academy Award for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?" Currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, she alongside brother and collaborator Finneas sold out a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden. The tour drew in some high-profile audience members, including industry icon Madonna. The "Lunch" singer also recently took a tumble on stage, luckily walking off with only a bruised leg.

Social media's response to Rihanna's confession has been sheer excitement, as the sentiment elicited hope for new music in the works.

I don’t think yall understand what a Rihanna and Billie Eilish collab would do to me pic.twitter.com/yFAmLlaWxI — 💋 (@JustRihannaNavy) October 24, 2024

rihanna coming back after YEARS of no music just to drop a ft with billie eilish… this would be the craziest thing to ever happen in the music industry im sorry — nati (@natmcruz) October 24, 2024

billie you now are the sole being to bring rihanna back to music. you have one job. take it https://t.co/PKh0F1Pmnw — LIL TX 🧚🏼‍♂️ bb ems (@offlineinhbitnt) October 24, 2024

While Eilish has yet to respond, many hope this shout-out could be the seed planted that gets the collaboration in the works.