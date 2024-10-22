Billie Eilish Falls Down the Stairs at Madison Square Garden Show: See Her Nasty Bruise

Billie Eilish leaves everything on the stage, even if it means she gets injured in the process.

The singer showed off the bruise she got after falling down the stairs at Madison Square Garden when she performed at the venue as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour on October 16, 17 and 18.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Eilish shared the video of her falling on stage as well as the bruise she got afterwards. In the clip, Eilish can be seen waving to her fans as they cheer her off—but as she runs down the last few steps, she trips and falls.

Billie Eilish shares photo of bruised leg after falling down stairs on tour. pic.twitter.com/uSNSjyX4YU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2024

Last week, Eilish showed her enthusiasm for performing at Madison Square Garden by posting a photo of the stadium on Instagram.

"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN? THREE NIGHTS? SOLD OUT? I'LL SEE U SOOOOOOON," she captioned her post.

The shows at Madison Square Garden became the most Eilish has ever played at the arena in a single headlining tour. Not only did she perform songs from her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, but she also performed some of her other known songs like "When the Party's Over" and "Everything I Wanted."

Her shows at the Garden attracted many famous faces with the Queen of Pop, Madonna, being spotted in regular seating at the show on October 17.

The Daily Mail reports that Madonna denied the VIP section because she didn't "want to get any special treatment." It marked her first appearance since the death of her younger brother Christopher Ciccone.

After the concert, Madonna took to her Instagram to show off her kids getting the chance to meet Eilish as well as several candids from her seats in the crowd.

"It's nice to get out," she said while tagging Eilish.