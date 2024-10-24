Jelly Roll's Wife Shares Audio Of Conversation With Convicted Murderer Wade Wilson: 'He Vaguely Threatened Me'

Country superstar Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO is telling all about her exchange with Wade Wilson, the convicted murderer currently facing the death sentence.

Bunnie opened up about her unsettling exchange with Wilson on a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. Interested in potentially producing a docuseries about his crimes, she spoke with Wilson, yet shared that he crossed the line after allegedly giving out her phone number to at least five individuals. "Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women," she states.

On the podcast, she shares audio of her calls with Wilson. Their exchange is tense and heated as Wade calls out Bunnie for comments he says she made about him to his fans. Referring to screenshots he received from fans, he notes, "I literally have a picture of it and it says something to the effect of, 'I need to show these people something about the red flags and warning signs.'"

Bunnie goes on to say that Wilson "vaguely threatened" her as their conversation escalated, referring to her husband's time behind bars. "And I knew exactly what he was talking about, but I wasn't going to feed into it, 'cause you're not going to threaten me," Bunnie told her listeners.

Wilson was arrested for the murders of two women in 2019, Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, one of whom he strangled to death, then ran over "until she looked like spaghetti."

He was sentenced to death in August, leading many listeners to bash Bunnie for insensitively wanting to bring him on the podcast. She says she now regrets the interest, stating, "I feel bad for even having empathy for anybody other than the victims in this. I always try to see every side of every story, but I didn't know his entire story and I just shouldn't have said what I said without knowing so many of the facts."