Jack Jones Dead at 86: Grammy-Winning Singer's Cause of Death Revealed

Jack Jones, Grammy-winning singer of the theme song to "The Love Boat" and other classics, died at 86 on Wednesday night. He had been fighting leukemia for two years, his family revealed, according to KESQ.

Jones died at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. Nicole Whitty, his stepdaughter, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones recorded the "Love Boat" theme in 1979 and was also known for his hits "Wives and Lovers" and "Lollipops and Roses."

He released over 50 albums over his career, winning two Grammy Awards. He won his first Grammy in 1964 for "Lollipops and Roses," which reached No. 12 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

Jones (born 1938) grew up in a show-business family; his mother, actress Irene Hervey, was married to singer and actor Allan Jones—singer of the classic "The Donkey Serenade." Jones's silky singing established him in various shows that the music industry desired during the '60s and '70s.

Jones played a role in "The Love Boat," running from 1977 to 1987. He provided the show's opening theme for its first eight seasons until Dionne Warwick succeeded him in the ninth season.

In a 2016 interview with Las Vegas Magazine, Jones said that the show's success led him to perform on cruise ships. He commented on the "The Love Boat" theme, saying: "Everything was great on ships after that. I did six weeks a year. It was the S.S. Norway, and they put me in the best suite on the whole ship. We just had a great time."

Along with his successful singing career, Jones acted in film and T.V., appearing in films including Airplane II: The Sequel and American Hustle. His contributions to soundtracks from the movies "Good Morning, Vietnam" and "Goodfellas," among many others, are part of his legacy.

Jones is survived by his wife, Eleonora; a daughter of his first marriage, Crystal Jones; a daughter of his fifth marriage, Nicole Ramasco; and two stepdaughters — Nicole and Colette Peters — as well as three grandchildren.