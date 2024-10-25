Watch: Megan Thee Stallion, TWICE Show Sass in 'MAMUSHI' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion has invited K-pop powerhouse TWICE in her iconic hit.

On October 25, Megan Thee Stallion released her "Megan: Act II" deluxe album. Among the songs included in the release, the rapper released a remix version of "MAMUSHI" and featured the TWICE members in its verses.

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The song emphasizes the Japanese language in its choruses, which were assigned to the group's Japanese members with Momo taking the lead.

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion give TWICE the opportunity to be part of her viral track and showcase their musical versatility, but also to flex their impact as a global girl group.

After having Sana slay the second chorus, leader Jihyo continued, "Had you listened once, that made you look twice / Bad and hot like Meg, nine stallions on your mind."

Nayeon and Jeongyeon then bragged, "Then we sold out your closet like we did at MetLife / Sold out SoFi, missin' no flight" referencing their historic "READY TO BE" concerts at the MetLife and SoFi stadiums.

"We're the originators, global entertainers / Your favorite girl group sings our song, screamin', "TWICE," group rapper Chaeyoung proudly declared.

"I just do my dance and I move my hips / If you don't understand, you should read my lips," TWICE's youngest member Tzuyu then followed suit, as Dahyun trailed, "I'm a star, baby, I'm a star, in America to Seoul, Korea."

The song then finishes with Mina taking part in the Japanese-English chorus.