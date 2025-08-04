Tory Lanez Ordered to Pay After 'Mockery' of Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

A federal judge has ordered rapper Tory Lanez to pay for Megan Thee Stallion's legal fees following what the court called a "mockery" of a court deposition.

The decision comes after Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, behaved disruptively during a court-ordered Zoom deposition on April 9.

Megan is currently pursuing a legal case against YouTube blogger Milagro Gramz, alleging that the blogger engaged in defamation and cyberstalking. The deposition was one step in that ongoing lawsuit.

Megan claims the blogger was speaking on behalf of Tory Lanez throughout the case.

During the deposition, Lanez joined the session from prison and kept interrupting Megan's lawyer throughout the proceedings.

At one point, he even told the attorney to "Google how many Megan Petes there are in the world" when asked to confirm that Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Pete were the same person, RollingStone said.

He also refused to answer simple questions, asked for definitions of basic words like "discuss," and accused the lawyer of planning to leak the video.

The deposition ended early, lasting less than an hour. Following Lanez's disruptive behavior, Megan's legal team swiftly filed a motion asking the court to hold him in contempt.

Tory Lanez Serving 10-Year Sentence for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Though the judge did not go that far, Lanez was ordered to pay Megan's "reasonable attorney's fees" from the failed deposition.

The judge also ruled that any future deposition with Lanez will be supervised by a magistrate judge.

This isn't the only courtroom setback for Lanez. He's currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan in both feet during a 2020 incident.

The shooting took place following a gathering at Kylie Jenner's home. Lanez chose not to take the stand during his trial and is currently working on an appeal of the conviction.

Megan has also taken legal action against Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper.

The rapper is accusing Cooper of spreading false rumors about her, including claims that she struggles with alcohol and was involved in sharing a deepfake video.

Megan's team says Cooper acted on behalf of Lanez, calling her his "paid surrogate."

In a recent statement, Megan shared why she filed the lawsuit: "It's time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment and misinformation... These individuals need to understand there will be repercussions."

According to Complex, last week, a judge ordered Cooper to pay $5,000 to cover Megan's legal fees related to forcing the release of her text messages and other evidence. The case is still ongoing.

As for Lanez, he may face more costs if the court grants Megan's request for a special master to oversee his future testimony. The court has yet to decide who will pay for that.