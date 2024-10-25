Lil Durk's Cryptic Lyrics Spark Speculation Ahead of Imminent Jail Time

Lil Durk is currently facing legal troubles after a violent event resulted in an arrest.

On October 25, rapper Lil Durk, linked to the attempted murder of Quando Rondo (who was in a beef with King Von, which led to the death of his friend Lul Pab), was arrested.

Pab was shot on August 19 at a gas station near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, later dying at a local hospital.

The suspects involved in the shooting allegedly drove away from the scene in a white sedan, reports say.

Pab, who was 23 when he died, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lil Durk, along with 4 others members of the OTF group have been charged in California for a murder-for-hire scheme that targeted artist Quando Rondo & killed Lul Pab back in 2022😭



Atm, no bond amount has been set



Following his arrest, rapper Lil Durk has fueled speculation about his future with a recent post that appeared to be a hint of what his future holds.

In a tweet shared by user @LottaAura, Durk reportedly stated in his music, "They ask me where I'm gonna be in 10 years... I said the feds."

Lil Durk was being cryptic in his music and knew he was going to jail soon 😳...



"They ask me where I'm gonna be in 10 years... I said the feds"



The message quickly went viral, amassing over 57,000 views (as of this writing), and fans have speculated the rapper knew the legal trouble he was headed into.

Fans interpreted Durk's tweet to mean that he predicted he might be headed to prison soon, and the reactions ensued on social media.

One user, @raydontmiss, said of the situation, "He spoke it into existence...", which just proves how eerie Durk's words were.

That's eerie! It sounds like Lil Durk had a feeling something was coming. Those kinds of lyrics can take on a whole new meaning in light of recent events. — Kumar Dharmendra Raj Yaduvanshi (@Dharmen00796649) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, feds just charged five men linked to Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF) crew with a murder-for-hire in connection with Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay'a Robinson.

The defendants staged the August 2022 gunfire to retaliate for the 2020 slaying of King Von, an artist who was fatally shot by one of Lul Timm's crew amid a brawl, according to the indictment.

The suspects charged are: Kavon London Grant, a.k.a considered "Vonnie"; Deandre Dontrell Wilson, also known as "DeDe"; Keith Jones; David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston, aka "Boogie."

They are charged with conspiracy to commit "murder for hire." Prosecutors say they used OTF resources to book flights and buy firearms for the attack, in which Robinson was killed by September 2021 before shooting her intended target.

According to reports, federal agents also charged Lil Durk himself after taking him into custody. Though not a defendant in the indictment, he has repeatedly denied that OTF functions as a gang.

Houston and Jones are due to have their first appearances in Chicago, where they were arrested, before being flown to Los Angeles for court along with the other suspects.

The situation is still developing, but fans seem worried about Lil Durk, considering the severity of these claims against him.