Jason Aldean's Viral Hug With Erika Kirk Prompts Expert to Say His Wife Showed Signs of 'Trouble Ahead'

A viral clip of country star Jason Aldean embracing Erika Kirk at an event has stirred more conversation than anyone expected, especially after a body-language expert suggested the moment didn't sit well with Aldean's wife, Brittany.

The footage, widely shared across TikTok, shows Kirk greeting both Aldean and Brittany with extended embraces.

But according to behavior analyst Traci Brown, who spoke with Radar Online, Brittany's subtle facial reaction during the moment hinted that "trouble is near."

Expert Says Brittany's Expression Raised Red Flags

Brown said Brittany's controlled expression during the hug carried more weight than viewers may realize.

In the clip, Brittany pulls her lips inward as she watches Kirk greet her husband. Brown described the gesture as a sign of suppressed emotion, noting that "when the lips disappear, trouble is near" and that Brittany appeared to be "holding back information or emotion."

Brown also noted that Jason attempted to end his hug before Kirk did. "Jason tries to leave the hug, and Erika won't let him," she said. "If you look, he tries to pull away, and she won't let him pull away."

Kirk's approach to physical affection, Brown suggested, may come from a heightened emotional state. She said the widow appears to have "a real deep need for touch" and added that this may be intensified "given everything that's going on."

Kirk's Hugging Style Under Scrutiny

The body-language expert said Kirk may not realize how her touch-oriented greetings land with others. She pointed to the moment when Kirk greeted Brittany and briefly placed a hand on her head — something Brown described as a risky move during a formal, highly styled event.

Touching another woman's freshly done hair, Brown said, is "a really bad idea."

Brown contrasted Kirk's hug with Aldean with a separate embrace involving Fox News host Sean Hannity.

She said Kirk approached both hugs the same way, but Hannity appeared uncomfortable and physically distant. Brown characterized that moment as a "hug fail," explaining that Kirk "doesn't have behavioral flexibility" and may be too stressed to adapt her greeting style to different people.

Still, Brown was careful not to criticize Kirk's motives. It was Kirk's awards night, after all, and Brown said it made sense that she was "all glammed up" and eager to greet everyone warmly.

"This is her night," she said. "Why wouldn't she want to hug everybody?"