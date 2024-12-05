Sexxy Red Claims Chief Keef Almost Signed Her Child's Birth Certificate in Leaked Recording

In a recording released by the alleged father of her nearly one-year-old child, rising star Sexyy Red revealed that Chicago rapper Chief Keef agreed to sign her baby's birth certificate. "I already told him that you was a deadbeat," you can hear Red say. "He was going to sign the birth certificate. Sosa was gonna save me."

Sexyy Red gets into an argument with her baby father and she reveals that Chief Keef allegedly agreed to sign her baby’s birth certificate. 📝



“Sosa was gonna save me.”

pic.twitter.com/WIZHlSZGck — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 5, 2024

The "SkeeYee" rapper announced she was expecting her second child in October 2023. Though she gave birth in February, she has not revealed the identity of the baby's father. The man behind the audio, who goes by the moniker of Wu, claims to be the father or her second child. He recorded himself having a phone conversation with a woman whom he claims is Sexyy Red, who confesses to enlisting Keef's help and confiding in him.

This same recorded call has also gone viral, with Wu confronting Red of allegedly spreading sexually transmitted diseases. "Do you tell them n****as you burning or do you lie to them like you did to me?"

Red has since denied all accusations, taking to social media to clear her name. "Y'all never want to post no positive s**t. I don't give a f**k, I hope y'all get burned," she said via Instagram Story and X. "Yal wanna know why Idc... 1. it's not true 2. yal believe anything on dis app."

Sexyy Red’s baby father accuses her of burning during their phone convo he recorded



“Everybody getting burnt, idgaf” pic.twitter.com/IJaAh50lTJ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 3, 2024

Chief Keef and Red have had a longstanding kinship, though many fans question whether or not the professional, platonic, and romantic lines have been blurred between the two. However, during an interview in Thoughts In A Culli, Red spoke to the innocence of their connection. "It's genuine. That's my peoples, that's my dawg. Like, ion got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with," she said. Quickly adding, "And I'm not even saying that's my homeboy 'cause I don't know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years."

Still, fans refuse to believe the birth certificate revelation. "why tf would Chief Keef ever agree to such a simpy type proposition?" questioned one fan via X. "No way Sosa did that ion believe it," another questioned in disbelief.

Keef has yet to publicly comment.