Taylor Swift's 'Bomb Pop Dress' in New Orleans Eras Tour Ignites Social Media Frenzy Over Its Meaning: 'Americansexual Identity'

Taylor Swift is turning heads yet again with her new dress that's grabbing everybody's attention. This time, it's fans and social media calling it the "Bomb Pop Dress."

Inspired by a favorite classic American dessert from summer, the dress drew a flood of excitement on Twitter as fans eagerly got creative with what to call it.

🚨| TAYLOR SWIFT STUNS IN BRAND NEW SURPRISE SONG DRESS! #NOLATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/nH28tHeKcu — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 26, 2024

Taylor Swift began her three-night run at the Caesars Superdome and eighth overall Louisiana performance Friday night, part of a 12-week successful drive with The Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old singer stepped onto the stage to rabid fans wanting to hear her classic songs and mesmerizing routines.

Within seconds of Swift strutting her stuff in a red, white, and blue getup — complete with what looks like America's answer to the ice cream bomb pop — Twitter was spewing out "It's giving bomb pop" and "This has to be called bombpop!!

READ MORE: New Orleans Taylor Swift Fan Explains Why She Booked 191 Hotel Rooms Ahead of Concert

its giving pic.twitter.com/JgEMzN3cFx — theda 💋 BYLER ENDGAME (@thedaisepic) October 26, 2024

The dress's bright colors and tacky feel might inspire lighthearted comparisons to the classic summer dessert.

Another user referenced Swift's lyrics in their response, saying: "HELLO GIVING MISS AMERICANA," with a third thanking the Sing 2 star for creating "bomb pop in the best way possible!!!"

ITS GIVING MISS AMERICANA — ⚡️Alyssa⚡️ (@_HoranCraic_) October 26, 2024

Some have coyly suggested a new "Americansexual" identity for the outfit, which has inspired debates about its potential significance.

Wait that's an American flag.. that MUST mean that she is americansexual

It's the only possible explanation — folklore | spread kindness✨ (@BackToFolklore) October 26, 2024

This weekend's concerts are part of the penultimate weeks of that tour, with just three cities remaining on the nearly two-year-old road trip. After her show in New Orleans, Swift took the concert to Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

With the tour nearing the end, celebs and fans are taking advantage of going to the shows together for an unforgettable experience. On night one in New Orleans, many stars were present and took to social media to share their excitement.