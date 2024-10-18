Olivia Rodrigo Apologizes For Putting Siblings On Concert Kiss Cam

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo issued a flustered apology during her Sydney concert after accidentally urging a pair of siblings to kiss on the GUTS Tour's kiss cam, a first-time mishap that left the pop star and audience stunned.

Rodrigo is midway through her GUTS World Tour, set to close out July 1st in Manchester, England.

The show has received favorable reviews thus far, selling out venues across North America, Europe, and South America.

Performing hits like "Drivers License," "Bad Idea Right?" and "Good 4 U," the show also includes much audience interaction. However, the show's kiss cam bit hasn't always panned out smoothly.

Putting couples on camera to kiss is a fun show tradition, as much of Rodrigo's discography revolves around love and the winding road of relationships. The cheeky request backfired during her sold-out concert in Sydney, Australia Thursday night, when she asked a seemingly cute couple to kiss on camera. "You guys are so cute! I have a huge and fun favor to ask, would you guys give us a kiss on the GUTS cam?"

When she realized the pair were siblings and not a couple, Rodrigo instantly expressed her regret. "Oh sh—t! Never mind, scrap that! F—ck, wow, that hasn't happened before," she exclaimed, holding her hands up in shock. "This is the first time! I'm actually surprised that that hasn't happened. Wow, I feel really bad now, we are going to forget that ever happened!"

The brother of the duo, Tom Santo, shared the moment on his TikTok, captioning "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card." Rodrigo quickly commented "I AM SO SORRY" on the TikTok, to which Santo cheekily replied, "We can recreate the kiss cam if you would like!???"

This was not the only mishap from Rodrigo's Australian leg of the GUTS tour. The 21-year-old singer took an unexpected tumble through an open floor hatch during her Melbourne show, though luckily, no serious injuries were sustained. "Oh my God, that was fun! I'm OK," she said with a laugh. "Wow, sometimes there's just a hole in the stage.