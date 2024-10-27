Lady Gaga Excited Over Upcoming 2025 Album: 'Such An Insane Joy'

Fans were thrilled by Lady Gaga's unexpected Instagram update, in which she declared her excitement about her new music.

On October 28, Lady Gaga shared her thoughts about her new music, "I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy."

The music icon then expressed her gratitude to her fans for loving her latest single "Disease," which was released on October 25.

"I'm so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for Disease. Keep dancing. There's a LOT more to come," Lady Gaga said.

She thanked fans for always supporting her on her music journey, "I haven't seen our community like this in a very long time. Thank you for coming on this ride with me all these years and still showing up for the music."

"Also, happy Halloween," she added.

"Disease" is also the first single released from Lady Gaga's highly anticipated seventh album. On September 5, Pitchfork reported that she plans to release the album in February 2025.

This 2024, fans are being fed well by the charismatic singer, who has engaged in various music content.

Ahead of her seventh album, Lady Gaga surprised everyone with an amazing duet with Bruno Mars on "Die With A Smile."

On September 27, she also released "Harlequin," the companion album for the film "Joker: Folie à Deux."