Sasha and Malia Obama Turn Heads at Billie EIlish's Halloween Party

Billie Eilish threw a star-studded Halloween bash in Hollywood this past weekend, bringing out guests like Sasha and Malia Obama.

Malia and Sasha Obama attended Billie Eilish's Halloween bash pic.twitter.com/ZoeMl3viUM — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) October 27, 2024

While Sasha appeared to be out of costume, Malia added a top hat and fake snake to her chic look, adding some edge for the spooky-themed event. The Obama sisters have recently found themselves at the center of the social scene, as Malia, who recently premiered her short film The Heart during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, attended Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's LA Sweat Tour after-party.

Stars like Laufey, Kaia Gerber, and Kiernan Shipka were also spotted leaving the Halloween event, though there is still no glimpse of Eilish's own costume. Older brother Finneas and his long-time girlfriend Claudia Sulewski were also seen donning a classic vampire couple look.

Finneas and Claudia at Billie’s Halloween party 🎃 pic.twitter.com/NtFqIH18FL — Billie Eilish Society (@BillieSociety) October 27, 2024

The event comes during a quick break in Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Tour, picking back up November 2nd in Atlanta, Georgia. The North American run has brought out an array of high-profile audience members, including pop icon Madonna. During her sold-out a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden, the "Birds of a Feather" singer took a worrisome tumble on stage, luckily walking off with only a bruised leg.