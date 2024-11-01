Top 5 Billionaire Artists of 2024: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Selena Gomez, More

The music industry is very lucrative, with many artists having millions to their names. Interestingly, only a few have managed to rake in massive fortune and achieve billionaire status, and most of the time, they only do so by embracing other business ventures on top of their song and album releases every so often.

This year has been quite a ride for A-list musicians, especially for Taylor Swift, who continues to generate more income even after officially becoming a billionaire in October 2023 thanks to her massive and highly successful "The Eras Tour" world tour.

Though the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker seems to be at the top of the world lately with all that's happening to her career and love life, she, unfortunately, failed to secure the No. 1 spot on this Top 5 Billionaire Artists of 2024 list.

Find out below who bested Swift!

Selena Gomez ($1.3 billion)

At the fifth spot is Swift's BFF and first-time billionaire Selena Gomez, who finally achieved the feat in September, after Bloomberg reported that her net worth had already reached $1.3 billion.

At 32, she is deemed one of the youngest self-made members of the coveted billionaires list. It's important to note that Gomez did not achieve this through her work in the music industry alone as her last album, "Revelación," was released in 2021.

In her case, it was her acting and producing career, as well as her cosmetics line Rare Beauty, that helped her land the last but not the least entry on this list.

Rihanna ($1.4 billion)

Rihanna is no stranger to this list anymore since she achieved billionaire status in August 2021 and has maintained a spot within the top 5 in the years that followed.

With an estimated $1.4 billion net worth, the 36-year-old "Diamonds" hitmaker maintains her wealth through three sources of income: her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, lingerie collection Savage x Fenty, and her music releases, even though it's been so long since she last released an album.

Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion)

The only artist on this list who managed to achieve billionaire status through her music, Swift made big strides in her career after re-recording her albums and releasing them alongside new records in recent years. Her music catalog is now estimated to be worth $600 million, and she's also amassed an additional $600 million from touring and royalties.

Additionally, Travis Kelce's girlfriend has real estate investments amounting to $125 million.

Kanye West ($2.2 billion)

Though dubbed as one of the most controversial artists in recent times, it's undeniable that Kanye West has contributed so much to the music industry. However, it was his Adidas partnership in 2020 that significantly boosted his numbers and made him worthy of being called a billionaire.

According to Forbes, only a fraction of Ye's net worth is from his music; the bulk of it is from his famous sneakers line Yeezy.

Jay-Z ($2.5 billion)

Topping the list this year is yet again Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z.

The very successful rapper and entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, thanks to his music streaming service Tidal, clothing line Rocawear, liquor brand D'Ussé, and his catalog of music. He also has investments in Uber, Ace of Spades (champagne), and the Brooklyn Nets.