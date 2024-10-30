Halsey 'Thanks' Pitchfork for Their 'Kind Words' of 'The Great Impersonator' But Fans Respond with Sass

Upon the release of Halsey's latest album, "The Great Impersonator," there was a buzz surrounding Pitchfork's rating of 4.8 out of 10, sparking discussions across digital platforms.

The review critiques the fifth album for being weighed down by a confused central concept, leading to uninspired pop-rock tracks and emotionally charged yet forgettable songwriting.

Following the 4.9 rating of "Badlands," her latest album has clinched the title of her least favored release by the publication.

In response to the review from the magazine, the 30-year-old artist reacted with a touch of humor. She turned the negative review into a positive advertisement featuring the more flattering phrases used by Pitchfork in their critique.

Halsey thanked the publication for their "kind words" and mentioned how she thinks it's "beautiful that everyone interprets things differently."

thank you @pitchfork for your kind words.

I think it’s so beautiful that everyone interprets things differently 🤍⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AwAZCBNEyC — h (@halsey) October 30, 2024

It is widely thought among fans that the "Colors" singer appeared too kind, not mercilessly, to criticize them for their reviews.

Many of her fans are convinced that Pitchfork consistently gives her album low scores as retribution for a tweet she posted in 2020, in which she expressed, "Can the basement that they run P*tchfork out of just collapse already?"

According to X user @positionsmafiaa, "one thing about halsey, she will always find a way to clock pitchfork's tea."

"Not with the graphic and all you ate this response tho," @halsey_fanpage tweeted.

@notearsleftdrew added, "clocked their asses anyway stream the great impersonator."

"I didn't think they deserved any attention but this is even better," @younggodhailey wrote about Pitchfork.

@_trader_hoes commended, "immediately going down in herstory as one of the most iconic things you've ever tweeted im laughing so hard rn."

@ruinallmyplans, "the name drop goes crazy LMAOOO," referring to the Pitchfork's author's name in Halsey's poster.

Oh Halsey clock Tankfork again for me 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fOpSGZsROz — Jake (@JakeFrmMSFarm) October 30, 2024

Per @medivialsnail, "i wonder how the conversation with your design team went to make this lmao," while @thrillexpired wrote, "the slight drag i love you."

Halsey's most recent release reveals a deep dive into her journey and reflections, capturing the essence of her music across eras from the '70s to the present day.

Notable music critics featured that the album drew inspiration from influential pop legends such as Cher, Dolly Parton, Steve Nicks and Joni Mitchell. Before this, the three-time Grammy nominee had hinted at these influences through photo shoots that paid homage to the iconic era and recreated the memorable images of these artists.