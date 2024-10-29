Halsey Gets Shockingly Low Album Review for 'The Great Impersonator' -- But Fans Think It's Retaliation

Pitchfork is facing the wrath of Halsey fans due to how the publication rated her latest album, The Great Impersonator.

In a review published to their site on Oct. 28, the publication gave the album a score of 4.8 out of 10. This score lands it in the less-than favorable review category. It also has gone on to become her lowest-rated album from the publication, besting the 4.9 of Badlands.

Pitchfork gives ‘The Great Impersonator’ by Halsey a score of 4.8/10. pic.twitter.com/jTGMvpuCu4 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 29, 2024

After the review made its way online, many fans shared their disappointment over the score with them praising the album and slamming Pitchfork on the process.

"Wtf is this disrespect," commented one person.

Wtf is this disrespect — MAYA🤍 (@TrullyMaya) October 29, 2024

"#Pitchfork that's clown behavior," shared another.

"The second lowest review was an 80. Pitchfork is not serious," someone else said.

the second lowest review was an 80. pitchfork is not serious. — ‎o (@sirprismo) October 29, 2024

"Well pitchfork's opinion doesn't matter luckily!" added another.

Well pitchfork's opinion doesn't matter luckily! — Faerie Soirée 🇵🇸 (@lewisquartzz) October 29, 2024

"Oooh... this review is just DRIPPING with bad faith. TGI is not a perfect album by any means, but their summation feels awfully reductive and hyperfocused on the flaws with a willful ignorance of the greater context. The way it's written treats her lupus and cancer diagnoses as some random footnote during the creation of this album. I'm not trying to be That Friend Who's Too Woke but the way they boiled down her legitimately traumatic experiences through various illnesses as vapid 'tortured artist' suffering is just plain gross and hurtful..." quipped another.

Oooh… this review is just DRIPPING with bad faith. TGI is not a perfect album by any means, but their summation feels awfully reductive and hyperfocused on the flaws with a willful ignorance of the greater context. The way it’s written treats her lupus and cancer diagnoses as… — Thakur Shail Singh 🇮🇳 (@sthakur8) October 29, 2024

In the past, Halsey has called out Pitchfork for the scores that they have given her albums. In January of 2020 when Halsey released her album, Manic, she shaded the publication for the score that they gave the album, which was a 6.5 out of 10 when the album averaged out to be an 80 from most other publications.

"Can the basement that they run P*tchfork out of just collapse already," she tweeted at the time.

The Great Impersonator saw Halsey grapple with heavy themes like death and mortality as she contemplated her life across several decades and took inspiration from several icons from each such as Dolly Parton and Cher, whom she dressed up as to promote the album.

Before the release of the album, Halsey shared that she had suffered several health complications, including a seizure, as well as problems with her lupus and a rare T-cell disorder.