Post Malone Claims Baby Mama Is Playing Dirty in Custody Fight

Post Malone is fighting back in court, claiming the mother of his child is trying to move their custody case to California for personal gain.

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Austin Post, filed legal documents in Utah asking a judge to dismiss the custody case filed by his ex, Jamie Park, in Los Angeles County.

His attorney, celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, argued that the case belongs in Utah, where Post says their 3-year-old daughter has always lived.

Wasser told the court that the child's entire life is based in Utah — from her nanny and pediatrician to her music, gym, and swimming classes.

She claimed Park is misleading the court by enrolling the child in multiple activities in Los Angeles to make it look like the child lives there.

"Jamie rushed to enroll [the child] in every type of activity she can in order to mislead the court," Wasser stated in the documents, according to TMZ.

Park, who recently revealed her full name is Hee Sung Park, filed for full physical custody of the child in LA, asking the court to give Post visitation time and to cover her legal costs.

She claimed the child has been living with her in California since November 2024 and referred to their daughter as "DDP" in her court filings.

One possible reason for the legal tug-of-war: California courts are often more generous with child support than Utah. Post's team believes Park is trying to take advantage of that by moving the case west.

According to DailyMail, the former couple began their relationship privately and welcomed their daughter in May 2022. Post first shared the news in a June 2022 interview, also revealing they were engaged at the time. The pair split in late 2024.

Court documents suggest Park had Post served with legal papers just before he was set to perform at Coachella.

The documents claim a process server handed Post the papers in the parking garage of a luxury L.A. apartment complex.

While Post has filed sealed custody papers in Utah, he has yet to officially respond to Park's most recent filing. Sources close to the case say Utah courts are likely to retain control over the matter since the child has established roots there.

Recently, he has been seen out in Paris with a new girlfriend, 20-year-old influencer Christy Lee, and continues to make headlines both on and off stage.