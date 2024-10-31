Snoop Dogg Reveals Surprise Features on New Album 'Missionary': Jelly Roll, Tom Petty and More

Snoop Dogg's new album, Missionary, is on the way and he has some friends coming along the ride.

On Oct. 30, Snoop took to his X account to announce the release of the album where he posted a trailer with a very obvious one-joke premise and a little bit of music is played at the end of it.

Now, Apple Music has revealed the album's tracklist. There are several of Snoop's longtime collaborators on the album like Eminem and 50 Cent. Other names featured on the project, include: Method Man, Jhené Aiko and BJ The Chicago Kid.

A full tracklist and list of features can be found below:

Tracklist:

01 "Fore Play" (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

02 "Shangri-La"

03 "Outta Da Blue" (Feat. Alus)

04 "Hard Knocks"

05 "Gorgeous" (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

06 "Last Dance With Mary Jane" (Feat. Tom Petty & Jelly Roll)

07 "Pressure" (Feat. KAAN)

08 "Another Part Of Me" (Feat. Sting)

09 "Skyscrapers" (Feat. Method Man & Smitty)

10 "Fire" (Feat. Cocoa Sarai)

11 "Gunz N Smoke" (Feat. 50 Cent & Eminem)

12 "Sticcy Situation" (Feat. KAAN & Cocoa Sarai)

13 "Now Or Never" (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

14 "Gangsta Pose" (Feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, & Fat Money)

15 "The Negotiator"

Missionary is due out Dec. 13 on Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope. The album will be produced by Dr. Dre, which marks the second time that Dr. Dre has produced a Snoop album in its entirety only behind 1993's Doggystyle.

Interestingly, Snoop's latest song, "My Everything" is missing from the tracklist. He shared the video of the song, a dedication to his wife, Shante, on Oct. 29.