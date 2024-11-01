Azealia Banks Calls Kamala Harris 'a Dumb Black B**ch'

Azealia Banks has launched a racist and sexist rant against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Taking to her X account, Banks went on a rant about the United States political system, claiming that Donald Trump is going to lose the election because of fraud.

"Trump is going to lose once again, but not because he actually lost, but because they're going to steal the election again because we are on the precipice of two wars with three nuclear powers involved. ( israel, Iran and Russia) and war is big business for the USA. trump has way more humanity than than both the DNC and The GOP and is rightfully and humanely going to try and diffuse the situations ... which is ultimately not good for the United Corporation (States) of America's bottom line and America is so pop right now it really needs to make money the only way it knows how," Banks began.

She then went on to say that the DNC hates Harris and that Harris should be swapped out for Hillary Clinton, despite the election being days away.

"The scarier part about it, is how blazingly obvious it is that the DNC itself f--king hates Kamala. Obama don't even like her a-s, but this is what they're stuck with and what they have to do. Honestly just switch the b--ch out for Hilary Clinton. MISS KILLARY is not going to play with motherf--kers perioooood. Kamala is actually strategically inept. Hilary Clinton is a way better choice for the times. America was flourishing under the Clinton administration everyone was getting paid. Periooood," she added.

Banks then continued to demean Harris by calling her a "dumb Black b-tch."

'Like no I'm sorry I don't want the first female president to be a dumb black b--ch she's going to ruin it for ALL WOMEN. Just put this smart white lady in so she can at least save the integrity of the legacy of great female leaders for all women's sake. Kamala has the IQ of an Idaho potato," Banks furthered.

She ended her rant by saying that nobody has voted for Harris.

"No one even voted for Kamala!!!!!! They just pulled a switcheroo on the girls!!!!!!! Switch it again please," she concluded.

Recently, Banks engaged in an X feud with Lil Nas X where she claimed that he "fell off so hard." This led Lil Nas to hit back by saying that he wished "nothing but guidance and clarity" for her. Lil Nas X then shared that he wanted Banks to thrive and "drop the internet bully act."

Harris is currently running to become the 47th President of the United States and the election is set to take place on Nov. 5.