Azealia Banks Admits To Being Fat Phobic: 'A Fat White Man is My Worst Nightmare'

Rapper Azealia Banks is no stranger to controversial opinions, though her recent take may be her wildest yet. In a tweet posted Monday evening, the dance artist admits to the conditions of her own fatphobia, stating that she's "extremely fat-phobic towards men especially fat white men."

I think I'm ready to admit that I'm extremely fat phobic towards men especially fat white men. A fat white man is my worst nightmare. — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 21, 2024

She continued the thread stating, "I have like, uncontrollable hatred for fat white men, I dunno what it is. ESPECIALLY FAT WIGGERS. Definitely don't be a fat wigger. I will spring into overdrive."

This wouldn't be the first time she's revealed shocking takes on the internet. She once referred to the LGBT community as the "gay white KKK's," claimed she hated America, and admitted to digging up her dead cat from a grave and cooking him to bring him back to life.

She's also found herself in an endless list of feuds with fellow celebrities, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, T.I., Erykah Badu, and Beyoncé.

Though the rapper has mostly made headlines from her hot takes and internet beef, she's recently shared that she's back in the studio. Her 2012 single "212" continues to be her biggest hit to date, garnering nearly 300 million streams on Spotify. However, according to Banks, she's written something that will surely surpass the height of the electronic rap track.

"This new song I have been working on is literally the best in my discography," she shared via X. "I have not once in my 13 year career felt like I was working on anything close to the intensity and display of skill as 212 until now."