Azealia Banks Rips Into J.K. Rowling's Transgender Stance, Claiming Author's Husband Had an Affair with a 'Trannylicious Diva'

Azealia Banks is slamming J.K. Rowling over the author's long-standing anti-trans views.

On March 16, Banks took to her X account to respond to a post by user Imtiaz Mahmood that detailed Rowling's hardships prior to her rising to fame with 'Harry Potter.' One of the moments detailed in the tweet was Rowling's marriage to ex-husband, Jorge Arantes.

Banks saw the tweet and resounded to it with a transphobic slur herself, and suggested that Rowling's stance on the trans community is because of a person resentment.

"Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that's why she's dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life's legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population," Banks said.

The rapper doubled-down on her stance to defend the trans community in other tweets.

"Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for sex and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths. Because if u think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won't also murder females ur f**king ret**ded," Banks went on to assert in another tweet.

"Nothing in any legislature lists identifying as male or female a crime but murder is listed as a serious crime everywhere in the world. If the overarching point of this anti-trans stuff is morality then a humans right to breathe and not be brutally murdered for reasons ill leave to actual psychologists and psychiatrists is tantamount to whatever f**king bulls**t about sports and the bathroom. And if you're going to harp on and on and talk s**t about something, it's really a good idea to examine the situation entirely and know more about what the f**k is really going on in these streets. I would personally prefer transgirls in the bathroom and locker room with me because I'm not going to try and rape, rob or murder them. They are safer in the womens bathroom - where women belong," Banks added.

Rowling has been a vocal opponent of the trans community and in 2023 shared that she would "happily" serve time in prison over her views.

Bank's words come after President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, significantly impacting protections for the LGBTQ+ community. According to Reuters, this order mandated that the United States recognize only two immutable sexes-male and female-effectively revoking policies that acknowledged and protected transgender and non-binary individuals.