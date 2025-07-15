Azealia Banks Alleges Years of Unsolicited Nudes From Conor McGregor

Rapper Azealia Banks has made serious claims against MMA fighter Conor McGregor, saying he sent her unwanted nude photos for nearly a decade.

On Monday, which also marked McGregor's 37th birthday, Banks went on X (formerly Twitter) to publicly share the accusations.

"Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL," she posted.

She added, "I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle."

In now-deleted posts, Banks, 34, shared two nude images she claimed were of McGregor.

According to PageSix, Alongside them were messages from his account, including one that read, "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught," and another that said "lifting weights."

Banks captioned one photo, "How you gonna send a b**** some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell?"

She also directly tagged McGregor, writing, "Do you know who the f*** I am?" In another message, she accused the fighter of sexual harassment, saying, "How are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d*** then threaten me not to tell???"

Conor McGregor Silent After Azealia Banks Nude Photo Allegations

As of now, McGregor and his representatives have not responded publicly to the claims.

Former UFC champ McGregor is engaged to Dee Devlin, his partner of many years. The couple has been together since 2008 and are proud parents to four children.

Despite several scandals involving McGregor in recent years, Devlin has remained by his side.

She even posted a birthday tribute to him on social media the same day Banks' allegations went viral. DailyMail said.

This isn't McGregor's first brush with controversy. In 2023, he was accused of sexual assault during the NBA Finals held in Miami.

He denied the claims. In 2024, a jury found him liable in a separate civil case involving a 2018 incident in a Dublin hotel.

McGregor is currently appealing the decision and insists the encounter was consensual.

Banks' post sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the timeline and nature of the messages. She claimed the images were suddenly hidden from view on X, joking, "The motherf***er woke up early LOL."

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021 but continues to make headlines, often for reasons outside the octagon.

No legal action has been confirmed regarding Banks' allegations at this time.