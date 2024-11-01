Sexyy Red Backs Kamala Harris After Previously Supporting Trump: 'Don't Tell Us What to Do With Our C**chies'

Sexyy Red has chosen sides in the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to her Twitter account on Nov. 1, the rapper shared that she had decided to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris after previously endorsing Donald Trump.

"I just voted!!! Don't tell us what to do with our c**chies!! #Kamala4President," she captioned her post.

I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President pic.twitter.com/5rvpa6HzJ8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 1, 2024

On June 3, Sexyy Red responded to backlash surrounding her patriotic display at the 2024 Roots Picnic, where she performed at the previous day. During her performance, Sexyy incorporated a remix of Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan into her set, and included a life-size hat bearing the phrase "Make America Sexyy Again."

However, after backlash she had gotten from doing so, she walked back her apparent support of Trump.

"It's Sexyy Red 4 President. I'm my own candidate. I'm not endorsing anybody period," she said via Vibe.

Previously, she spoke highly of Trump. During an interview with the Theo Von Podcast, she shared that she supports Trump.

"I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don't think people was f--king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh-t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money," she said.

"Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back, because, baby, them checks. Ooh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you. I love Trump, he funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him," Sexyy added.

Sexyy Red is a fan of Donald Trump 👀



https://t.co/T6E3dMwK32 — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) October 3, 2023

Sexyy's change of mind comes as a wave of other stars have come out to support Harris and her attempt to win the White House.