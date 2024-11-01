Jennifer Lopez Slams Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Comments Made at Trump Rally: 'Our Pain Matters'

Jennifer Lopez is standing up for Puerto Rico and its people.

The "I'm Real" songstress appeared in Nevada on Oct. 31 as part of a Kamala Harris rally where she addressed controversial comments made about Puerto Ricans made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Madison Square Garden as part of a Donald Trump rally on Sunday, Oct. 27.

"He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn't just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of any decent character," Lopez began.

She then added that that Trump had "consistently worked to divide us," before reiterating that she believed in the "power of Latinos" and "the power of all our votes."

Later on in her speech, Lopez shared that she was a "proud daughter" of Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. island territory. She further noted that "we are Americans" and "this is our country too," so they "must exercise our right to vote."

"I promised myself that I wouldn't be emotional. You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should," she added.

"Our pain matters. We matter. You matter. Your voice and your vote matters," Lopez furthered.

Lopez's comments come after Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

She is not the only star to speak out in the wake of the controversial comments. On Oct. 30, Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, who previously endorsed Trump, announced that he would no longer be doing so in the wake of the comments.

In a video posted to his social media account, Jam said that he "never in his life" thought that a month later, "a comedian would appear to criticize and talk badly about my [Puerto Rico]."

"That's why I'm renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from any political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect," Nicky added.

The upcoming United States election for president is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.