Young Thug's Girlfriend Mariah The Scientist Live Reacts To Him Being Freed

During a performance in Brooklyn, New York Thursday evening, R&B prodigy Mariah the Scientist excitedly reacted to the news of Young Thug's freedom. She shared on stage, "There was people telling me I would never see him again... Let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet."

The artist basked in gratitude, after it was announced that Young Thug would be released on a plea deal following charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO) and criminal street gang activity. "This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we've ever been presented with," Mariah said in a statement to WSBTV.

The rapper and R&B singer started dating in October 2021, with Mariah diligently sticking by his side through his May 2022 arrest. The Atlanta native never showed signs of straying from her partner's side, even when footage of their private conversations leaked.

Many chastised her for her "misplaced loyalty," though it seems her patience has paid off. CNN reports that he was sentenced to time served, and will be released from custody and have to serve 15 years on probation as part of the non-negotiated plea agreement.

The two previously collaborated on multiple tracks, including 2021's Walked In" and 2023's "Ride." Upon his release, the musical duo is sure to work together creatively again.