Chappell Roan Delivers Stunning Performances of 'Pink Pony Club,' 'The Giver' in SNL Debut

Chappell Roan has captivated everyone in her stunning SNL debut.

On November 3, Saturday Night Live uploaded Roan's performance of "Pink Pony Club," which was from her 2023 album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess."

The singer starts the song with her delicate vocals that were accompanied by a mesmerizing piano instrumental.

Midway, the song elevates itself to a more rock-inspired stage, thanks to the visually stunning set design, the band's live playing, and Roan's passionate singing. The background also displayed galloping pink ponies, which added flair to the performance.

"It's where I belong down at the Pink Pony Club / I'm gonna keep on dancing at the Pink Pony Club / I'm gonna keep on dancing down in West Hollywood" Roan sang alongside the harmonizing vocals from the backup singers.

"Sing it!" Roan interacted with the audience to sing the chorus, "God, what have you done? / You're a pink pony girl / And you dance at the club / Oh mama, I'm just having fun / On the stage in my heels / It's where I belong down at the Pink Pony Club"

During the interlude, Roan grooved to the song's impeccable guitar solo.

Later, Roan dons a new outfit to premiere her country-infused single "The Giver." Though an official video for "The Giver" isn't yet available from SNL, some fans managed to catch and upload Roan's amazing performance on social media.