Selena Gomez, David Henrie's Reunion at 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Premiere Brings the Ultimate Nostalgia

Selena Gomez and David Henrie trended online due to their reunion at the premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

On October 29, various clips on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) were shared, showing Gomez stunning everyone with her red dress at the premiere.

However, the main highlight was her reunion with Henrie, her former co-star from the Emmy-award-winning, Disney Channel fantasy teen sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place."

Gomez was shown reaching for an embrace with Henrie before posing for the cameras.

The moment tugged the heartstrings of netizens since they have seen two of their childhood favorites reunite.

One netizen commented, "They had such amazing chemistry on the show, and it's always nostalgic to remember those fun times!"

Gomez and Henrie go way back since 2007, as they have played siblings Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, at "Wizards of Waverly Place." The two also have a younger brother named Max Russo, played by Jake T. Austin.

A spin-off titled "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" was green-lit following the successful "Wizards of Waverly Place." The sequel now centers on a young wizard named Billie (played by Janice LeAnn Brown), who trains her magic skills under the tutelage of Henrie's character Justin.

An official trailer was released earlier on September 25, and according to the clip, Gomez had also guested as Alex Russo.