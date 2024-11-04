Azealia Banks Slams 'Overrated Ketamine Addict' Elon Musk, Is Now Voting for Kamala Harris

Azealia Banks is once again speaking her mind, however, she has shared that she has undergone a major political change in the upcoming election, and now dragging Elon Musk into it.

Taking to her X account on Nov. 4, Banks released a lengthy statement where she shared that she would be voting for Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election before slamming Musk in the process.

"So I'm thinking about this....... for as stupid and incoherent Kamala Harris is and as trash as Walz is, and despite the fact that Kamala Harris is the only Democratic Nominee to not have actively campaigned in a Primary (the most undemocratic shit ever, and really says alot about her supporters lack of commonsense)...I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here," she began.

"You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He's already been given way too much tax payer money - Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f---ing dangerous. One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character lol, you must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that," Banks continued.

Banks went on to call Republican nominee Donald Trump "delusional" for some of his policies, including rounding up "14 million criminals." While it appeared Musk was out of the fire, he was back in it by the time Banks concluded her tweet.

"In Conclusion, I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a f---ing overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics. The End," she said.

With that said, Ms Kamala, were gonna need you to chill on the drinking and actually pay attention and get caught up to speed. Stop with the stupid pandering to black people with that weird Baptist church preacher shit you do and be able to answer questions from your brain and… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 4, 2024

Banks' endorsement of Harris comes after she previously called the politician a "dumb Black b-tch."

"Like no I'm sorry I don't want the first female president to be a dumb black b--ch she's going to ruin it for ALL WOMEN. Just put this smart white lady in so she can at least save the integrity of the legacy of great female leaders for all women's sake. Kamala has the IQ of an Idaho potato," Banks said on Nov. 1.

Like no I'm sorry I don't want the first female president to be a dumb black bitch she's going to ruin it for ALL WOMEN. Just put this smart white lady in so she can at least save the integrity of the legacy of great female leaders for all women's sake. Kamala has the IQ of an… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) October 31, 2024

She ended her rant by saying that nobody has voted for Harris. The vice president is currently running to become the 47th President of the United States and the election is set to take place on Nov. 5.