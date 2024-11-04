Ariana Grande Pays Homage to Billie Burke's Glinda With Elegant Gown From Vivienne Westwood

Ariana Grande has drawn attention for her elegant outfit at the highly anticipated premiere of "Wicked."

On November 3, Grande appeared at the premiere with an accurate cosplay of her character Glinda Upland.

The gown was also reportedly a custom-made dress from Vivienne Westwood. It also highlighted references from the original Glinda played by Billie Burke in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939.

The sparkly, princess-like outfit became one of the premiere's highlights due to its striking corset, puffed shoulder sleeves, and gorgeous tulle skirt.

Additionally, Grande also wore a lovely butterfly choker from Lorraine Schwartz.

Grande also uploaded a post on her Instagram account, which garnered traction from fans. The singer received lovely compliments on her marvelous appearance.

Meanwhile, her attendance also drew reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Fans relayed comments such as "She is literally a princess," "I can't get over this. She looks magical and I love the homage to Billie," and "Y'all have no idea how proud I am of her."

Ariana Grande stuns at the world premiere of Wicked in a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown referencing Billie Burke’s original Glinda in The Wizard of Oz (1939) 💕🫧 #mtvceleb pic.twitter.com/EZ8F5NWEWS — MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 3, 2024

In other news, Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo set up a private screening of "Wicked" at Kim Kardashian's home. Kardashian shared on her Instagram Stories a video showing her home having been placed by an otherworldly design that matched the fantasy film's vibe.