As I Lay Dying Singer Breaks Silence After All His Bandmates Quit

Tim Lambesis, the lead singer for the metalcore band As I Lay Dying, has broken his silence on the members of his band up and leaving him.

The singer was arrested in 2013 for attempting to hire an undercover police officer to murder his estranged wife. He ended up pleading guilty for solicitation of murder, and he spent two years in prison before being released on parole. He returned to the band, and the new bandmates joined after, but now he's on his own again.

Serving as the sole member of the band now, Lambesis shared his first public statement since the other members of the band announced that they would be leaving. Taking to his Instagram on Nov. 4, he shared a lengthy statement that detailed an "unhealthy environment" that was taking place in the band.

"I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction," the statement began.

Lambesis shared that some communication problems led to the members of the band departing as well as their support for another band member.

"It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him," he shared.

Lambesis then added that he still supports the other members of the band, but the decision to part ways with them is in the best interest of everyone at this time. He also noted that the door is always open for them to join in the future.

"I fully support each of the guys' decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication leads to many assumptions and problems of its own," he said.

He then concluded that he will soldier on alone and that a new song called "Through Storms Ahead" will be released on Nov. 15.

Bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi, and drummer Nick Pierce, who joined the band in 2022 announced last week that they would be quitting the band.

Neff wrote on Instagram: This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band."

Susi wrote in his own post: "I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band." Pierce's post reads in part: "This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity

Pierce shared his own post.

"This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I'm proud of what I've accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album," he said before sharing his open to new opportunities.