Selena Gomez Shares Quote From Feminist Audre Lorde Following Donald Trump's Victory

Ever since Donald Trump won the election, the internet was flocked by frustrated celebrities and artists, including Selena Gomez.

On November 7, Gomez posted on her Instagram Stories a quote citing feminist Audre Lorde. It captioned, "I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own."

Gomez also added, "My heart is heavy today," expressing feelings of defeat after Trump had won over Kamala Harris in this year's election.

Selena Gomez reacts to Donald Trump’s victory by sharing quote from feminist Audre Lorde:



“My heart is heavy today.” pic.twitter.com/sC8W2ZcPIj — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2024

Gomez has always been vocal about her support for Harris due to her posts on social media. On October 29, Gomez made sure to vote for Harris before attending the premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

According to the photos posted online, the "Who Says" singer was shown posing near a ballot box, indicating her vote. Furthermore, Gomez was also spotted liking Taylor Swift's Instagram post that endorsed Harris.

Selena Gomez voted for Kamala Harris before the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/pKvgJBhnOZ — Youth for Harris (@YouthForHarris) October 29, 2024

Selena Gomez liked Taylor Swift’s post endorsing Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Jq2e6fewEi — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 11, 2024

Gomez and Harris also interacted in 2020, when the two conversed about the importance of voting and mental health.

"I think in the past when I was younger, I wasn't very educated on the voting process," Gomez said. "The past four years, I have experienced a lot and I just feel my vote counts more than ever."

She continued, "As a citizen, as someone who truly cares about their country, not voting is just an option."