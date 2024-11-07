Billie Eilish Confronts Trump's Election Win Onstage: 'Someone Who Hates Women Is About to Be President'

Billie Eilish shared her disappointment after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Election was announced.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Eilish wrote, "It's a war on women."

Later that night, she took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for her "Birds of a Feather Tour."

In the middle of her performance, Eilish, who had supported Kamala Harris during the campaign, engaged with the audience in Tennessee while seated on stage with her guitar.

She started off her emotional speech, "Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn't fathom doing a show on this day. But the longer the day went on I kinda had this feeling of it's such a privilege I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time that."

Eilish told the crowd, "I just love you so much."

"I want you to know that you're safe with me. You're protected here and you're safe in this room," she added.

Eilish then introduced the song, "Your Power," which was released in 2021.

"It's about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and that people I know have gone through," Eilish told the audience.

"And, to tell you the truth, I've never met one single woman who doesn't have a story of abuse," she went on.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker also shared that the song's essence resonates with her experiences, saying, "My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely."

"Now a person who is a convicted... so many things... Let's say a convicted predator. Let's say that," she said. "Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be President of the United States of America."

She added, "And, so, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you."