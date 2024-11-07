Bruce Springsteen Sends a 'Fighting Prayer' for the US in Recent Concert After Election Results

Bruce Springsteen set the tone with a powerful anthem that he called a "fighting prayer" for America in the wake of recent political events.

The rock star had been a passionate advocate for Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, even labeling Donald Trump "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

Springsteen contended that the entrepreneur-turned-politician's "disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, democracy, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power" makes him unfit for the presidency.

Following the announcement of the election results, Springsteen appeared in shock during his performance in Toronto, Canada.

He kicked off the concert with a powerful declaration, "This is a fighting prayer for my country," as captured in videos shared across social media platforms.

As the crowd cheered, he launched a rendition of his emotional 2007 hit, "Long Walk Home," from his "Magic" album. The song goes into the themes of femininity and liberation.

According to Variety, the importance of the evening is revealed in the third stanza of the song, which goes, "My father said, 'Son, we're lucky in this town / It's a beautiful place to be born / It just wraps its arms around you."

"Nobody crowds you, Nobody goes it alone. / You know that flag flying over the courthouse / Means certain things are set in stone Who we are, what we'll do and what we won't."

Following this, his second song, the 2001 track, titled "Land of Hope And Dreams," is frequently praised for its portrayal of American pride and optimism.

The outcome of the 2024 election signaled a notable resurgence for Trump, a figure previously embroiled in legal troubles and targeted by two assassination attempts.

After he refused to accept his loss four years ago, chaos erupted at the US Capitol, a direct result of his actions.

This time, after the election results came in, Harris took the high road. She reached out to him, graciously conceding the race and extending her congratulations, showing her commitment to unity despite the tumultuous past.