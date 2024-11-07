Halle Bailey Admits She 'Overreacted' Over DDG Bringing Son Halo on Kai Cenat's Stream Without Her Permission

Halle Bailey has retuned to social media to apologize for a situation that involved her ex, DDG, and their baby, earlier this week.

Taking to X on Thursday, Bailey apologized for "overreacting" when DDG brought their baby on to a live stream with Kai Cenat.

"Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo," she said.

On Nov. 6, DDG went on a livestream with Cenat where he brought his and Bailey's child, Halo. Bailey found out about her baby being on the live stream from others on the internet and shared that she did not approve of this happening.

"Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people," she said on X in a since-deleted tweet.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," she added.

Her response triggered negative backlash and she was called out for posting images and moments with her child on social media despite the fact she called out DDG for going on a livestream with their child.

"But you post your kid all the time — what's the difference?" one user commented under the deleted tweet.

Others slammed her for bringing the battle with her ex to social media.

"You need to discuss this privately instead of making it drama online," another comment reads under the tweet.

The negative response became so much that Bailey deactivated her social media accounts amid the ongoing battle. However, her new tweet asserts that she is back on the platforms.

Bailey and DDG previously revealed they had chosen to call it quits shortly after the birth of their first child together.