Did Cardi B Accidentally Reveal Her and Offset's Third Child's Name?

Cardi B is a new mom of three, and while she has not officially shared the name of their third child, some fans think they have spotted it.

On Nov. 6, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper reposted an Instagram clip of herself sporting diamond bracelets from jeweler Elliot Eliantte with her children's names, and many think they spotted the third child's name in the clip.

In the video, Cardi, who is a mother to Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 2-month-old daughter with estranged husband Offset, twisted her wrist as she used her finger to cover her newborn's name on one of the bracelets.

The shiny accessory featured the names Kulture and Wave while the bottom of the bracelet was covered up. However, the letters "B" and "L" could be seen.

"Ya'll can't see my daughter's name yet. So I gotta hide the last one. Just know the whole f---ing wrist is Eliantte b---h," Cardi said in the video.

She then went on to reveal some other letters in the name, including "O" and "M" that also appeared on the bracelet.

In the comments section, some people speculated what the name could be.

"We saw it Blossom," wrote one fan.

"Bloom or Blossom?" questioned another.

Cardi announced that she and Offset were expecting their third child together in August of this year. The pregnancy news came one day after the couple announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

Cardi revealed the following month that she had welcomed her third baby on Sept. 7.

She and Offset have since had a public fallout with each other. In deleted tweets, Cardi called him "narcissistic" as well as a "piece of s--t."

Cardi also shared that she no longer loves Offset and called him a "dark cloud."

In September, the former couple also exchanged public insults where she once again referred to his "narcissism."

Cardi has since requested to have full custody of the children in the divorce.