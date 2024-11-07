Young Thug's Missing $1.7M Richard Millie Watch From Evidence Spotted On Cop's Wrist In Court, Fans Allege

Fans had their eyes peeled when it came to Young Thug's missing jewels and some believe they've found the luxury item in an unexpected place.

After spending years behind bars due to the infamous YSL RICO case, Young Thug — real name Jeffery Lamar Williams Jr. — has finally been released, walking out on Halloween 2024 with 15 years of probation.

"I know you're talented, and if you choose to continue to rap, you need to try to use your influence to let kids know that is not the way to go," Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

As fans continue to celebrate, many put on their detective hats when they spotted what appeared to be the rapper's missing custom Bubba Watson Richard Millie watch being worn by an officer in court.

The watch — worth a reported $1.7 million — allegedly went missing after police seized his jewelry when he was arrested. Now, fans think they're onto where the watch may have went and they have the jokes to back it up.

"Wearing the watch you stole in front of them ppl is wild," one fan laughed.

"A cop in uniform rocking a Richard mill is wild," a second exclaimed.

"I'm tryna figure out how ya'll spotted that? You really can't hide on the internet bro," a third added.

"No this n***a didnt???" a fourth poked, adding a meme of a confused Katt Williams.

Fans think they found Young Thug’s missing watch. 👀



pic.twitter.com/91XW1wYBfV — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 7, 2024

The video, which took X by storm receiving a whopping 5 million views and 64K likes, showed the cop on the witness stand as the person capturing the video zoomed onto the officer's wrist adorned in what appeared to be the missing piece.

Now that the rapper is free, fans are waiting to see what kind of material the musician will drop, especially after Judge Whitaker has ordered him to change the tone of his music due to its effects on young listeners.

The rapper has not made a public comment regarding any seized or missing jewelry to date.

Originally published in Enstarz.