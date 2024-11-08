Fans Devastated as Dua Lipa Cancels Show in Jakarta Due To Unsafe Stage Conditions

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa has pulled out of her upcoming show in Jakarta, Indonesia this weekend, citing unsafe staging conditions as her reasoning.

The "Houdini" songstress took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology to disappointed fans, stating, "I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging. I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta."

The singer went on to reassure fans that their tickets will be refunded, promising to return and "dance our hearts out" soon.

Many responded in sheer disbelief, disappointed and hurt by the last-minute announcement. Several concert-goers also added that the refund won't mean much to them, as they're coming from out of town and invested in accommodation and travel expenses.

Lipa has not clarified much detail about the staging issue, though TEM Presents & PK Entertainment, who were responsible for putting on the production, have issued their own statements as well:

"Despite Dua Lipa's readiness to perform and the whole team's diligent efforts to resolve critical production issues related to the stage structure provided by Mata Elang Productions, it is not safe for the performance to carry on. This very difficult decision to cancel was made with the utmost care and consideration for the safety of both the audiences and artist."

The unfortunate announcement comes alongside protests of Dua Lipa being snubbed by the 2025 Grammy nominations, receiving nothing for her hit pop record "Houdini" or album Radical Optimism.