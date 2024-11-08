Is Rihanna Retiring? Here Are All Clues Suggesting She Will Stop Making Music

Fans are speculating whether Rihanna is hanging up her mic for good after Rihanna recently appeared to hint she was done with music.
The following are the clues that suggest the singer could be about to retire for good as she hints at it herself.
General Statements Regarding the Future
Rihanna spoke about her music career during a recent speech at a Fenty Beauty event in Barbados, saying, "Music is going to be the thing that I get recognized for, but God has other plans."
Fans became worried after this statement whether she would still keep making music or not.
A Whole Lotta Time Away From New Music
Rihanna hasn't released an album in over eight years, with her last studio set being "ANTI" in 2016.
While fans have been waiting for her ninth album, the wait has been so long that many have feared she may not make another album at all.
The 'I'm Retired' T-Shirt
You might recall that Rihanna wore a blue t-shirt that said I'm Retired earlier this year.
Although she later insisted that it was more or less meaningless, fans leaped to the conclusion that it might've been a signal that she was preparing to retire from music.
Make Fenty Beauty & Fashion News a Priority for Your Attention
Rihanna has been busy focusing more of her time on her thriving makeup line Fenty Beauty, and other fashion endeavors.
Over time, her prioritizing these has shown that she might be loving this creative process a little more than her music.
Comparisons to Other Artists
The fact that Rihanna has been invisible in the music scene makes her absence even more glaring when Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been in and out on tour and dropping new music.
And fans are presumably looking for answers as to why their favorite artist has yet to follow in those footsteps or even update us about any new projects.
Previous Statements on Music
In June, Rihanna assured fans that she would begin anew on her album material.
But there has been no news since then, which has caused worries that she might never go to the music game ever again.
Thoughtful Interviews and Insights
Rihanna has frequently described the music industry as a brutal and often dishonest place.
The Grammy-winning artist, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and done endorsements with companies such as MAC Cosmetics and Puma, reportedly sometimes felt dismissed because of her skin color. Only when she entered into business deals with those who would bring up her race — or she'd notice the disparity herself — did she feel the difference.
"And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It's still a thing," she said.
This mindset made fans question whether she wanted to keep dealing in that realm.
Fan Reactions on Social Media
Fans have reacted with emotion and quickly. Unable to contain their heartbreak over the possibility of retirement, many took their anger to social media sites like X (formally Twitter), sharing images of coffins, among other things.
Others have taken a kinder approach, asking people not to pressure Rihanna into new music. While acknowledging her historical contributions to the field, they argue that she, too, has a right to pursue other interests.
While speculation runs, fans are patiently waiting for Rihanna herself to make some musical announcements. Just keep in mind that Rihanna never confirmed her retirement, either.
