Is Rihanna Retiring? Here Are All Clues Suggesting She Will Stop Making Music

Fans are speculating whether Rihanna is hanging up her mic for good after Rihanna recently appeared to hint she was done with music.

The following are the clues that suggest the singer could be about to retire for good as she hints at it herself.

General Statements Regarding the Future

Rihanna spoke about her music career during a recent speech at a Fenty Beauty event in Barbados, saying, "Music is going to be the thing that I get recognized for, but God has other plans."

rihanna last night:



"music was the thing that got the attention, but god had other plans for me" she is gone 😭 pic.twitter.com/3fop9I25jz — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) November 8, 2024

Fans became worried after this statement whether she would still keep making music or not.

A Whole Lotta Time Away From New Music

Rihanna hasn't released an album in over eight years, with her last studio set being "ANTI" in 2016.

Rihanna losing 8 nominations for ANTI is the biggest snub ever like...pic.twitter.com/9fgx3TCrC8 https://t.co/upJVnMx8RU — Noah  (@NoahFentys) November 8, 2024

While fans have been waiting for her ninth album, the wait has been so long that many have feared she may not make another album at all.

The 'I'm Retired' T-Shirt

You might recall that Rihanna wore a blue t-shirt that said I'm Retired earlier this year.

Although she later insisted that it was more or less meaningless, fans leaped to the conclusion that it might've been a signal that she was preparing to retire from music.

Rihanna t shirt I'm retired in music. And she hiding her belly with the bag I think a baby girl is coming. pic.twitter.com/7EagWzNPiU — lola (@raperih) June 7, 2024

Make Fenty Beauty & Fashion News a Priority for Your Attention

Rihanna has been busy focusing more of her time on her thriving makeup line Fenty Beauty, and other fashion endeavors.

Over time, her prioritizing these has shown that she might be loving this creative process a little more than her music.

Rihanna stuns in new photos during the Fenty launch in Barbados pic.twitter.com/b3hFXZOoKp — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) November 8, 2024

Comparisons to Other Artists

The fact that Rihanna has been invisible in the music scene makes her absence even more glaring when Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been in and out on tour and dropping new music.

taylor refuse to make real pop

katy perry comeback not happening

rihanna retired

gaga double flop music & movie career

adele releases twice a decade

beyonce cancelled

i have no idea who she is

nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/WFVCBFZUZ4 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 28, 2024

And fans are presumably looking for answers as to why their favorite artist has yet to follow in those footsteps or even update us about any new projects.

Previous Statements on Music

In June, Rihanna assured fans that she would begin anew on her album material.

But there has been no news since then, which has caused worries that she might never go to the music game ever again.

Rihanna tells ET that she is "starting over" her album:



"I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just put all that stuff aside. And now, I'm prepared to go back into the studio. Now I'm prepared. So I'm gonna start." pic.twitter.com/PT5WXe2FBg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2024

Thoughtful Interviews and Insights

Rihanna has frequently described the music industry as a brutal and often dishonest place.

The Grammy-winning artist, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and done endorsements with companies such as MAC Cosmetics and Puma, reportedly sometimes felt dismissed because of her skin color. Only when she entered into business deals with those who would bring up her race — or she'd notice the disparity herself — did she feel the difference.

"And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It's still a thing," she said.

This mindset made fans question whether she wanted to keep dealing in that realm.

Fan Reactions on Social Media

Fans have reacted with emotion and quickly. Unable to contain their heartbreak over the possibility of retirement, many took their anger to social media sites like X (formally Twitter), sharing images of coffins, among other things.

rhianna passed away peacefully in her sleep last night.. pic.twitter.com/jV1B0GC0nX — rhiannja (@lanadeldvke) November 4, 2024

Others have taken a kinder approach, asking people not to pressure Rihanna into new music. While acknowledging her historical contributions to the field, they argue that she, too, has a right to pursue other interests.

While speculation runs, fans are patiently waiting for Rihanna herself to make some musical announcements. Just keep in mind that Rihanna never confirmed her retirement, either.