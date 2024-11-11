Diddy's Connection to Harvey Weinstein Sparks Federal Interest in Disturbing Allegations

Investigators are reportedly investigating any links between Harvey Weinstein and Sean "Diddy" Combs in relation to their individual claims of sexual misbehavior.

An insider told Radar Online, "Prosecutors looked into whether Weinstein lured women into crossing state lines to commit a sex crime. Ultimately, it was left to the state bodies to charge."

Diddy's trial is set for May 2025, who is facing racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges and is detained at the MDC in Brooklyn.

"But in the wake of their Diddy investigations, those prosecutors have again secretly probed whether there was any connection between Weinstein and Combs and their respective media companies that could amount to federal charges."

Weinstein received a 23-year jail term for rape and sexual abuse in 2020.

Diddy and Weinstein were frequently pictured together throughout high-profile events and exclusive after-parties.

Another source told the outlet that the sight of the Bad Boy Records mogul appearing "cozy" with the disgraced movie tycoon is sure to unsettle the victims.

"Weinstein was a master of using intimidation tactics to cover up his abuse for years – and these shots of him joking with Combs will raise a lot of questions about what they knew about each other."

Diddy's White Parties has long been the place to be for A-list celebrities, where he's built friendships with high-profile figures like The Kardashians, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher, Prince Harry, former President Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Weinstein conviction was overturned last April after a trial judge allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the case. A retrial will start on November 12.