Is Mark Zuckerberg Making An Album With T-Pain?

Could Mark Zuckerberg be entering his musician era?

Businessman and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a glimpse of some studio time on his Instagram story, seemingly making music alongside legendary rapper T-Pain.

Mark Zuckerberg seen cooking up in the studio with T-Pain 👀 pic.twitter.com/unVOEgVLSk — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 12, 2024

Captioning the photo "It's happening guys," many are wondering whether or not Zuckerberg hinting at making music is a joke, even dubbing his potential rapper name to be Lil Zuck.

Mark going into music is one thing I never expected to happen 😂😂 — 🌚 (@menetai) November 12, 2024

mark zuckerberg album before rihanna’s 😭😭 https://t.co/4mi0SH64bq — ryan (@beforethefevers) November 12, 2024

The business mogul may be looking for a hobby to occupy his time outside of building out the Metaverse, investing his $203 billion net worth in new ventures. He's projected to reach trillioniare status by 2030, according to Visual Capitalist.

If there's any artist to enter the music industry alongside, however, it's most certainly T-Pain. Beyond his own music, he's responsible for writing and producing countless hits for other musicians across genres, from country to pop.

The Grammy award-winner has also found himself celebrating in recent news. This past week, the "Buy U A Drank" rapper received his own street in his hometown of Tallahassee, dubbed T-Pain Lane. He was also honored with the key to the city, by Mayor John Dailey.

T-Pain receives his own street in his hometown of Tallahassee and receives the key to the city. pic.twitter.com/HKnBmlk2fY — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 11, 2024

"Today, I had the incredible honor of presenting T-Pain with the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to music and his ongoing commitment to this community," Dailey wrote on X.

"As a hometown hero, T-Pain has inspired countless fans and artists worldwide, and we're proud to call him one of our own. To further celebrate his legacy, we named 'T-Pain Lane' in his honor. Thank you, T-Pain, for making us Tallahassee Proud."