T-Pain Claps Back at Critics Over Mark Zuckerberg 'Get Low' Remix Collab: 'Y'all Just Hate Happiness!'

T-Pain is standing by his decision to collaborate with Mark Zuckerberg, addressing criticism over their remix of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz's song "Get Low."

The Meta CEO had commissioned the track as a heartfelt anniversary gift for his wife. Now, T-Pain is calling out people that hate seeing others happy.

In an Instagram video posted to his account on Thursday, Nov. 14, T-Pain hit back at critics of the romantic gesture.

"It is impossible for some people to have fun. I've learned how to not worry about what y'all are talking about," he said.

His words did not end there, as he published a second video on his Instagram.

"Why y'all hate happiness so much? Y'all don't like when people do wholesome things, y'all don't like when people do stuff for their wives," T-Pain shot back.

"When motherf*****s actually doing something good, in their god d*mn life then all of a sudden, I need to distance myself. Shut the h*ll up! Shut up! What the f**k you doing on your phone right now, looking at T-Pain? How the f**k did you just see all three of these videos? That's three minutes of your motherf*****g time you could have been actually doing this s**t you said you ain't have time [for]," the rapper continued.

Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz's track "Get Low" went on to become a huge hit, peaking at No. 2 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart in 2003. However, the song has a special meaning for the Facebook founder and his wife Priscilla Chan, because the song was playing when the pair met. They now play it every year on their anniversary.

" 'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," Zuckerberg shared to his Instagram account.

"This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you," he added.

On their remix of the song, T-Pain and Zuckerberg do away with the bombastic production and instead opt for a more acoustic sound.

Zuckerberg and Chan share three daughters: Maxima, 9, August, 7, and Aurelia, 1.