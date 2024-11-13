Mark Zuckerberg Releases 'Get Low' Remake With T-Pain As Romantic Gesture For His Wife

Businessman and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a glimpse of some studio time on his Instagram story, seemingly making music alongside legendary rapper T-Pain.

Mark Zuckerberg seen cooking up in the studio with T-Pain 👀 pic.twitter.com/unVOEgVLSk — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 12, 2024

Captioning the photo "It's happening guys," many were puzzled at the idea of Zuckerberg potentially entering the music industry.

However, it was recently revealed that the seemingly odd career pivot was actually a grand romantic gesture for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

On an Instagram post, Zuckerberg shared: "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary."

He continued, "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P."

Naming their collaborative venture as Z-Pain while sharing photos of their studio session recording the track's acoustic version, this wouldn't be the first time Zuckerberg has gone out of his way to do an over-the-top gesture for his wife.

Most recently, he threw a massive disco-themed party for her, captioning the photos, "Disco queen wanted a party."

The two began dating back in 2003 after meeting at a Harvard fraternity party. The lovebirds moved in together seven years later in 2010, before tying the knot during an intimate ceremony that took place in the backyard of their Palo Alto home. Zuckerberg and Chan share three daughters: Maxima, 9, August, 7, and Aurelia, 1.

Luckily, Zuckerberg and T-Pain's musical venture is supporting a good cause. Save The Music is the recipient of the proceeds from their collaboration as Z-Pain. Formerly known as VH1 Save the Music, the nonprofit supports music education in public schools by working directly with communities to address systemic inequities in music education and create sustainable programs based on individual needs.

The track is available across all streaming platforms.