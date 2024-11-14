Boosie Badazz Pressures T-Pain to Mediate with Mark Zuckerberg in Bold Instagram Comeback Attempt

In an effort to settle his longstanding beef with Instagram, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has attempted to contact T-Pain.

Born Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., Boosie has had his Instagram accounts disabled numerous times, which he claims is due to violations of community guidelines related to nudity.

This comes just days after T-Pain announced that he'd be teaming up with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg posted a pic of him and T-Pain in the studio together on Nov. 12, announcing the two collaborated to remix T-Pain's popular track "Get Low."

Zuckerberg met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at a college party where the original song played, and the remix was created to commemorate the couple's second anniversary.

In a tweet directed at T-Pain, Boosie wrote, "TPAIN U RIGHT ON SIDE @zuck CAN U LOOK OUT FA ME N TELL DUDE STOP STOP TRYNA STOP MY MOTION?"

He further emphasized his request with a rhetorical question: "R U GO BE QUIET N ACT LIKE U NEVER SEEN THIS TWEET?"

Boosie's past with Instagram has been eventful.

In 2021, he made a disparaging comment about the wife of Instagram chief executive Adam Mosseri after he halted an account and has spoken out against Zuckerberg and other staff multiple times.

In 2020, Boosie offered up a $100,000 bribe to Zuckerberg to get one of his accounts back.