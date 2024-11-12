Kesha Celebrates Women in Music, Names Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, More as Standouts

Kesha was interviewed regarding her "Music Icon" win at GLAMOUR's Women of the Year Awards 2024.

GLAMOUR Germany released an exclusive interview with Kesha, who graced the magazine's front cover. The magazine described the "TiK ToK" singer as a "beacon of hope for empowerment in the music industry."

Kesha's impact on the music scene was also mentioned due to her breakthrough success in 2010. GLAMOUR also shared that Kesha is an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and a founder of her record label, Kesha Records.

The magazine then expressed anticipation for celebrating the awarding event with Kesha. However, it also inquired which other female singers would Kesha choose as "Women of the Year."

Kesha shared, "Honestly, I'd give myself the award, but I'd definitely be torn between myself, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Lady Gaga."

Kesha graces the cover of GLAMOUR Germany.



GLAMOUR also asked the singer, "What are the biggest differences between Kesha in 2009 and 2024?"

"Many things have remained the same: I still love making music," Kesha replied. "I'm still in shock when I go on stage and greeted by a sea of fans."

Kesha then expressed her gratitude whenever she heard one of her songs on the radio and in public establishments.

She added, "Unlike before, I now know about the power I hold. I founded my record label, wrote new songs, and produced them myself. No one can take that away from me now."