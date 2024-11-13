Jessica Simpson's Divorce Speculation Intensifies as Friend Consults Lawyer Over Eric Johnson Marriage

There's a lot of chatter about Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's marriage suggesting things might not be going smoothly.

A friend of the 44-year-old "With You" singer reportedly contacted a divorce attorney in late October to get some advice about her and Johnson's situation.

The friend reportedly contacted the attorney, though it remains uncertain whether it was at Simpson's request.

"Someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and said Jessica was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the attorney and Simpson," TMZ reported.

Notably, Simpson has not directly engaged with any divorce lawyer.

Another lawyer in Los Angeles was approached by a member of the blonde beauty's team regarding the matter, but specifics of the discussion remain undisclosed.

"We've learned someone on Jessica's team made contact with another Los Angeles divorce lawyer regarding matters that were divorce-related. Again, so far we're told there has been no follow-through."

At the beginning of the year, speculations arose about Simpson possibly going through a split as she stopped wearing her wedding rings in numerous posts on social media.

While the rumors eventually faded away, they resurfaced recently when the singer-actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram alongside hints about upcoming music releases.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic."

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

The rumors managed to reach sister Ashlee Simpson, who found herself confronted by a curious photographer on November 11.

"Is that true? Do you know?" the pap asked, to which the younger sister responded, "No."

Since exchanging vows in 2010, Simpson and the ex-NFL player have faced challenges in their marriage. They credit their successful marriage to couples therapy.

Moreover, the athlete supported Simpson during her battle with alcohol addiction, a struggle she opened up about in 2020.