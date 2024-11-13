PnB Rock Murder Update: New Video Clip Reveals Real Set-Up, Dismissing Conspiracy Theories

New information has emerged about the tragic incident at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles in 2022, where PnB Rock lost his life.

He and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, were targeted in a robbery after she posted their location on Instagram, allegedly drawing attention to their expensive jewelry.

However, new surveillance footage shared by CBS News Philadelphia gave further insights into what seemed to have been a planned scheme.

The clip showed that someone, believed to be a restaurant employee, greeted the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, and Sibounheuang as he walked in and then quickly made a phone call right after.

Additionally, there was a notable 40-minute wait before PnB Rock's meal was served.

In the past, there were allegations on social media linking Sibounheuang to the incident. These accusations emerged after she shared their location online, leading to the fatal outcome.

Kodak Black was one of the individuals who initially blamed Sibounheuang for PnB Rock's death in a public social media post, but he later expressed regret for his hasty reaction.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore previously disclosed that PnB Rock had been deliberately targeted due to an Instagram post.

The post, shared by the rapper himself from a Los Angeles restaurant's parking lot, reportedly, inadvertently provided the assailants with enough time to carry out the fatal attack.

Following his tragic death, Sibounheuang took to Instagram to express the profound grief she has been grappling with. She also mentioned the major impact her beau had on her life, recounting how he had saved her on the very day he lost his own.

"I am 100% not ok. If I wasn't spiritual I could kill my self (but then I'll go to hell and my man not there)"

Sibounheuang continued, "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

In September, a judge in Los Angeles County sentenced Freddie Lee Trone to 31 years to life in prison for the murder of PnB Rock. He was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree murder.

A teenager also stood accused of allegedly acting on the instructions of his father, Trone.

Following the verdict, co-defendant Tremont Jones was convicted of participating in a conspiracy and committing robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Jones allegedly informed Trone about the location of PnB Rock. Trone's son is currently being held in custody. The son was only 17 years old at the time of the crime and during the legal proceedings, he was treated as a minor.

A judge ruled that the teenager was not fit to stand trial.